newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

This Animated Movie Just Topped ‘Despicable Me’ To Capture An Epic Netflix Record

By Travis Bean
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no doubt about it: Despicable Me has been the most successful film on Netflix over the past 15 months. While plenty of other movies—such as Spenser Confidential, Hubie Halloween and 365 Days—have gone viral in the Top 10 era, none of them has been as dominant as Despicable Me. When the animated film left Netflix late last year, it had accrued more Top 10 points than any other movie up to that point.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

185K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#Animated Films#Netflix Inc#Heroes#Secret Life#Machine#Secret Life Of Pets#Streaming Outlet#Today Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Faces of Death’ Reboot in the Works from ‘Cam’ Filmmakers

The original Faces of Death, released in 1978, is one of the most infamous films of all time, allegedly showcasing real footage of real death. In actuality, much of the footage seen in Faces of Death is staged, with gory special effects often being paired up with real footage to create the illusion of gruesome reality. Here in 2021, a brand new reboot is on the way.
TV & VideosPosted by
92.9 NIN

‘Ultraman’ Animated Movie In The Works At Netflix

Netflix plans to bring Ultraman, one of Japan’s most popular superheroes, over to America in a new feature-length animated story. The studio is partnering with Tsuburaya Productions to develop the picture. Ultraman’s massive popularity is mostly confined to Japan, but the character has influenced well-known pop culture franchises including Power...
MoviesCNN

'Monster' gets a belated Netflix showcase, but the cast is better than the movie

(CNN) — "Monster" represents a minor coup for Netflix, not as much due to the movie's merits as who's in it. More than three years after its festival run in 2018, the film arrives with a timely theme and a cast whose stock has soared in the intervening time -- including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jharrel Jerome and John David Washington -- making this one for the time capsule if nothing else.
MoviesBrit + Co

Our Favorite Netflix Original Movies Directed by Women

Netflix's ever-growing slate of original content offers a lot of diverse perspectives and stories, both in front of and behind the camera. Several of the streaming service's top original films in recent years were directed by women, including Ava DuVernay, who helmed the documentary 13th, and Susan Johnson, who melted hearts everywhere with To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Click through to see some of the many female-directed Netflix original movies available now. (Photos via Netflix)
RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

The Best Order to Watch Every Miyazaki Movie with Your Kids

One of the great things about having a kid is getting the opportunity to share all of the things about the world that you love with them. You hope that sharing your passions will inspire joy in their heart too. Sometimes it works and sometimes it really, really doesn’t. This is why we’re talking about the right order to watch Hayao Miyazaki movies in, specifically, with kids. A ton of these movies are now on HBO Max, but which order should you watch them in?
MoviesThe Ringer

Top Five Animated Movies of the 21st Century and ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’

The release of The Mitchells vs. the Machines got us thinking about the best animated movies since 2000. Rob Harvilla and Charles Holmes join Sean to talk about the medium and their favorites from the past 20 years. (0:21) Then, Sean is joined by The Mitchells vs. the Machines director Mike Rianda to talk about his movie and the five-year journey to get it to Netflix. (1:00:08)
Video Gamescosmicbook.news

'Injustice' Animated Movie In The Works

It's learned an Injustice animated movie is in the works from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, which is based on the popular video games and comic books. The info became known as a result of the official press release for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two where the special features list the following:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hanks’ New Sci-Fi Movie Is Headed Straight To Streaming

When the Coronavirus pandemic first spread across the world, AppleTV+ stepped in to acquire the distribution rights to Tom Hanks‘ World War II drama Greyhound, and the actor admitted that he wasn’t too happy with the idea of his movies bypassing theaters entirely and getting sent straight to streaming. So,...
Movieswhatsupnewp.com

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Monster”

A movie’s road to distribution is not always a straight line, and sometimes, through no fault of its own, it ends up releasing a few years late. Monster, the feature debut of veteran music video director Anthony Mandler, is the latest example, making its way to Netflix this week after premiering at Sundance all the way back in 2018. That it should take so long is somewhat mystifying on paper, given its excellent cast and ever-topical subject matter, and the delay probably had nothing to do with the film itself – but after seeing it, if someone were to tell me it did, I wouldn’t be too surprised. It’s made with enough competence to carry us along, but despite looking like it has something important to say, Monster leaves little to take away after the credits roll.
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

6 must-watch movies for Mother’s Day

Racial diversity, or the lack thereof, in film has been a continuous conversation for decades. There is certainly a need to have a wide range of representation on screen to reflect the lives and stories of our culturally rich world. To acknowledge a wide range of film diversity, Stacker compiled...
Comics1051thebounce.com

What Games Deserve A Netflix Anime Adaptation?

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, a player has managed to beat Grand Theft Auto 5 without getting hit, and we’re in awe! Also, Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has a release date. Lastly, with rumors abound of an FF7 anime on Netflix, what other series deserve an Castlevania-esque success story on Netflix? This is Checkpoint Daily.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Teen Movies To Watch Streaming On Netflix

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Okay, let’s be honest with ourselves – sometimes we like the cringe of teen movies. Don’t get me wrong, some teen movies are classics and deserve the love...
MinoritiesIndiewire

10 Black Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

It can be a difficult task for any discerning viewer to sift through the sheer volume of movies on Netflix. It’s an even greater challenge if you’re specifically looking for Black films. As an extension of IndieWire’s monthly list of the best new films on Netflix, this list will be updated periodically as new titles become available, and old titles will be replaced.
TV & VideosDecider

Best on Netflix: The Top 10 Fashion Movies and Shows

As we continue to wade into post-pandemic life, we all face the tedious task of sifting through our wardrobes for the clothes we have stuffed into the back of our closets for the past year. Because not only are humans beginning to step out from behind the safety of indoors again, but fashion has reentered the game as well! It is time to make our grand return to society with our best and most stylish feet forward! But after a year where the biggest fashion choice was whether or not our sweatpants could last one more day before going into the wash, it is understandable that we are a little rusty at putting ensembles appropriate for society together. That is why we love turning to shows about fashion to remind us of what fashion is really about, and to encourage us to look towards the styles we can sport today.
TV & VideosMidland Reporter-Telegram

The puzzling path of Netflix's much-delayed 'The Woman in the Window'

It's never an easy task to adapt a best-selling book into a movie, but sometimes the journey takes an especially long and winding path. And then there's "The Woman in the Window." The Netflix psychological thriller, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime (or...
TV ShowsPosted by
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ and other Netflix delights available now

If you’re looking for the biggest variety of new original content, the place to go is Netflix. The service has poured a ton of effort into making a wide collection of movies and TV shows, ranging from wacky road-trip movies to complicated fantasy epics. With so many options to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to find the ones that will turn out to be your absolute favorites. If you’re looking, here are some streaming treats that are available right now.
TV SeriesAnime News Network

Polygon Pictures Animates New Netflix Animated Series Mech Cadets

Netflix announced on Twitter a new series animated by Japanese studio Polygon Pictures titled Mech Cadets, based on Boom! Studios' Mech Cadet Yu comic books by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa. Aaron Lam is credited as the series' writer and executive producer. Netflix describes the series:. Fifty years in the...