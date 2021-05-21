This Animated Movie Just Topped ‘Despicable Me’ To Capture An Epic Netflix Record
There’s no doubt about it: Despicable Me has been the most successful film on Netflix over the past 15 months. While plenty of other movies—such as Spenser Confidential, Hubie Halloween and 365 Days—have gone viral in the Top 10 era, none of them has been as dominant as Despicable Me. When the animated film left Netflix late last year, it had accrued more Top 10 points than any other movie up to that point.www.forbes.com