This is the last game on the schedule that Houston really should try to win. The Rockets own Portland’s first round pick in this summer’s NBA Draft thanks to the Robert Covington trade. That pick looks likely to end up in the early 20s, and even a win for Houston tonight probably doesn’t do much to change that. The Blazers are a game up in the loss column on the Los Angeles Lakers for the 6th seed and own the tiebreaker. The dream scenario for Houston would be for the Blazers to drop into the play-in round and advance to the actual playoffs. That would help the pick by a couple of spots, but wouldn’t really change much.