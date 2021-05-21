Brembo Debuts New Brake Caliper with Embedded LED Technology

When it comes to braking technology, the Italian brand Brembo is considered the gold standard, especially in the case of high-performance cars and motorcycles. Established in 1961, the company started selling disc brake conversion kits for cars. Brembo became suppliers to companies like BMW, Chrysler, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Porsche in the 1980s, transforming it into a world-renowned brand. The leading Italian company is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and it has revealed an intriguing brake caliper concept for motorcycles to commemorate this glorious milestone. Called the G Sessanta Concept, it pays tribute to Brembo’s first brake caliper from 1972 by utilizing a similar exterior design. Despite going back to its roots for the design, Brembo says the shape is the company’s vision for calipers of the future.