Zipper-Themed Virtual Showrooms

In a bustling city like Mumbai, design restraint can be considered a virtue given that finding moments of zen are few and far between. Creating a showroom for Waltz Partitions, a sub sect of JBGlass, local architect Nishita Kamdar of her eponymous studio embraced a minimalist philosophy by making use of natural materials, patterns of light, and a near-monastic rejection of clutter for the 1,200-square-foot showroom. Dividing the warehouse-like structure into four distinct zones—reception, zen garden, conference room, and utilitarian product display area—Kamdar's design provides clients with a soothing experience of movement through integrated partitions and openings, achieving a cohesive and peaceful aesthetic. In creating a meditative space for Waltz Partitions's products, the showroom also invites viewers to pause and reflect on the beauty around them, taking a moment to go inward.