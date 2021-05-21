newsbreak-logo
Zipper-Themed Virtual Showrooms

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the aim of connecting with more customers than ever before, zipper and fastening products manufacturer YKK launched a virtual showroom modeled after its brick-and-mortar showroom in London. The YKK Digital Showroom has six floors, each of which supports a different theme from sustainability and automotive to fashion, luggage and backpacks.

www.trendhunter.com
#Luggage#Digital Design#Digital Innovation#Automotive#Fashion Design#Floor Space#The Ykk Digital Showroom#European#American#Customers#Creative Design#Region Specific Items#Meeting Space#London#Sustainability
