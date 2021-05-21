Video: UFC 262 The Thrill And The Agony Sneak Peek

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE 205 Live!. The two exchange headlocks, hammerlocks and wristlocks before they run the ropes and Ari repeatedly flips before Asher sweeps Ari and Ari sends Asher out of the ring before landing on his feet when he misses an asai moonsault before Asher sends Ari into the barricade and sends him back inside before kicking him in the ribs. Ari comes back with punches and chops before Asher hits a neckbreaker for two before locking in a straight jacket stretch before Ari reverses into one of his own and Asher dropkicks his knee before Asher hits a cross legged dragon screw. Ari gets to his feet before sweeping Asher and hitting a flipping guillotine leg drop before hitting a running forearm in the corner and Asher locks in a submission before Ari gets to the ropes for the break before hitting a jumping stomp and Ari rolls him up for two. The two then exchange pin attempts before Ari pins Asher with his finisher for the win.