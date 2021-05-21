newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Arrive early if you want to score a free Hooks jersey

By Illi-Anna Martinez
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4Fqw_0a7TO6xb00

Get ready Hooks fans if you want to obtain a free jersey at Saturday's game.

Be sure to get there early as the first 2,000 fans at the stadium will get a collectible jersey.

This is the first in the "Big and bold Citgo jersey series, which we here at KRIS 6 News are proud sponsors of.

"It's one thing the community lines up for hours before the gates open," Hooks general manager Brady Ballard said. "And this is the first of what has become a series of partnerships with Citgo, so we will have the first bold black jersey coming out on Saturday night."

Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Saturday at Whataburger Field.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

2K+
Followers
943
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hooks#Open Field#Citgo Jersey#Whataburger Field#Proud Sponsors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballwestplainsdailyquill.net

Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new basketball league created for standout high school players. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
Food & Drinks929nin.com

Dairy-Free Cheesy Nachos Arrive at Texas Ranger’s Baseball Stadium

Texas baseball is going plant-based: Globe Life Field in Arlington just launched a new cheezy vegan ballpark nacho, featuring the family-owned brand of cashew-based queso Credo Foods. The new dairy-free nachos will be available at the home of the Texas Rangers, providing an accessible food option to plant-based baseball fans.