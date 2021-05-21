newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Community Spotlight: Fostering healing through Head Start practices

By Melanie Moore Contributing Columnist
theintelligencer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the families we serve at Head Start have had exposure to trauma. We see many people struggle with homelessness, social marginalization, food insecurity, community and domestic violence, exposure to substance abuse and mental health issues such as depression or anxiety, or a history of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse. We recognize the impact trauma has on a persons physical, mental, and emotional health.

www.theintelligencer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Mental Health Issues#Community Health#Social Relationships#Family Relationships#Sexual Relationships#Emotional Health#Riverbend Head Start#Healing#Community Resources#Emotional Support#Mental Health Concerns#Mental Health Manager#Challenging Behaviors#Volunteer Opportunities#Social Marginalization#Trauma#Strong Feelings#Stress#Connections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Homeless
Related
Holmes County, OHDaily Record

Giving community's children a Head Start in life

GLENMONT Like so many nonprofit organizations, the Head Start Preschool program has gone through a time of change during the COVID pandemic. From the shutdown, to the restart, to the full reopening, adjustments had to be made for the safety of the children and staff. Over a year later and...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Breaking the Silence Code: Healing Communities by Giving Youth A Voice

On her sixteen birthday, Alyssa Toce Blount, a sophomore from a tiny town in northeastern Montana wrote this letter to the world on Facebook:. “Life is full of mysterious things and is unexplainable. Today I’m turning 16 years old, this is where the whole “becoming of age” thing comes around. But isn’t it so weird how you can just grow up? Gee, I remember when I was 10 years old thinking to my younger self ’wonder what I’m going to do when I’m this age’. I sure as heck didn’t think I would have a job, be saving up for a car, worrying whether or not my grades are good, studying for a driver’s license, be thinking about college and how I would manage myself in a few years on my own. In other words, being and acting my age.”
Mental HealthSteamboat Pilot & Today

Community Connection: May is mental health month

May is Mental Health Month, a time to recognize that millions of Americans are living with a mental illness. It is also a time to rejoice in resiliency and offer hope and care to those who are struggling with depression, anxiety or other issues that may be impacting their everyday lives.
Health Services921news.com

Inspiring Hope Through Healing: National Hospital Week is May 9-15

Hospitals are much more than places of healing; they are central to a community’s health and represent hope for the future. National Hospital Week is May 9-15, and in line with this year’s theme, Inspiring Hope Through Healing, Bates County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) takes this opportunity to shine the spotlight on each of our employees who have inspired hope by showing courage and teamwork in a year marked by change, uncertainty, and challenge.
Moviesedibleeastbay.com

Food in Community for Healing and Resilience

StopWaste and Bay Area Green Tours invite the community to a premiere of the short film “Food as Medicine: Community, Healing & Resilience.” Produced by Bay Area Green Tours with grant funding from StopWaste, the film looks at the parallel issues of food waste and food insecurity, and how these overlap with community members’ health and well-being. The filmmakers and reps from the featured organizations will take part in a discussion and Q & A session after the film. Info and registration: here.
HealthWicked Local

Social Engagement Program helps older adults feel more socially connected

Social isolation is a prevalent concern for approximately one-quarter of community-dwelling Americans aged 65 and older who are considered to be socially isolated, and a significant proportion of adults in the U.S. report feeling lonely, according to a report conducted by National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. And with the coronavirus pandemic altering people’s lives and the ways in which they interact with others, isolation among older adults is at an all-time high. Social isolation can affect everything from mental health, nutrition, and mobility.
Kidsfox13news.com

Helping kids struggling with mental health

Anxiety and depression looks different for everyone – including kids. Experts explain how to identify early signs of mental health issues in children and how counselors are helping them better understand their feelings.
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Notable Neighbor: Donna Carver hopes to heal community

Almost six years ago, as Donna Carver’s mother was dying, Carver felt lost. Her family talked to a counselor, but that did not help, Carver said. She told her mother she would work hard to make sure no one else felt that way again. It started her on a journey to becoming a counselor herself, but she had her own hurdles to face first.
Advocacyspectrumlocalnews.com

Community baby shower helps educate new moms

Food, baby formula and information are on the table at the Massachusetts State-Wide Community Baby Shower in Worcester. “A lot of people feel like they need help, and they struggle to find those contact points and because they don’t ask, and they aren’t actively out there looking for help and they feel stigmatized," Nicole Broushet, baby shower organizer and founder of Glo Mom said.
Mental Healththesportsbank.net

COVID-19 and its impact on education, social life, and mental health of students

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the lives of people. It has affected people regardless of their nationality, level of education, sex, or income. People have to be in their homes because of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. It has shown severe implications on education, social life, and mental health. This impact on mental health has resulted in psychological problems that include frustration, stress, depression, and overeating. Student’s lifestyle has drastically changed whether it’s about their learning, sleeping habits, daily fitness routine, social life, and mental health.
Mental Healthunicefusa.org

Fostering a Community of Helpers: Organizing Around Mental Health

As COVID-19 has upended our daily lives, a shadow mental health pandemic has been growing, affecting young people most drastically. Because of this, many of our UNICEF UNITERs have been making the destigmatization of mental health a priority in their volunteer work. Whether through local advocacy work, making information and resources accessible to others or hosting school events to raise awareness, UNITERs are not only themselves taking action on mental health but also empowering their community to do so.
Whitehall, OHDublin Villager

Community Content: Whitehall fostering community approach to youth diversion

Although the Safer Whitehall Strategic Plan is made up of many complex components – with highly detailed goals, strategies and techniques to improve safety in our community – the plan is defined by one culture statement: “The Division of Police holds itself responsible for exceptional policing and believes in a community-oriented, mission-driven form of service.”
Kidswpr.org

Teens Talk About How They Maintain Their Mental Health

A panel of teens say they rely on friends and family for emotional support and that school resources aren't necessarily meeting their mental health needs. The discussion was part of a virtual event hosted by the state Office of Children's Mental Health as part of its Mental Health Awareness Week. Gov. Tony Evers declared Thursday Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
Kidsbizjournals

Children’s mental health movement aims to supply no-cost resources to educators across the country

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we need to prioritize mental health. For adults, yes, but also for children — especially for children. We are in a national crisis. One in five children is living with a mental illness. Nearly 50% of lifetime mental illness presents itself before the age of 14. And suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people. These are real statistics with real repercussions. And we need to address them — and fast.
Mental HealthWrcbtv.com

Dealing With and Healing Through The Grief of Lost Time

Originally Posted On: Dealing With The Grief of Lost Time In COVID-19 (sageclinic.org) In our society, there’s a common misconception that grief is sadness. This is most likely due to the fact that we have an ingrained societal tendency to utilize grief and mourning as coping skills to help us deal with death. In practice, however, humans grieve and mourn every loss of something important to them, whether it’s a person or pet or even something more practical like a home or job.
Public Healthetvnews.com

Community Education Dinner Informs on the Opidemic

On Thursday evening, USU Extension hosted a community opioid education dinner, which was led by Chapel Taylor-Olsen and Hailey Judd. Beginning the virtual dinner, Taylor-Olsen explained that opioids are a highly addictive class of chemicals that are used to reduce the feeling and intensity of pain. Many Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) have come from individuals being prescribed opioids as a pain treatment.