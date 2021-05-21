Community Spotlight: Fostering healing through Head Start practices
Many of the families we serve at Head Start have had exposure to trauma. We see many people struggle with homelessness, social marginalization, food insecurity, community and domestic violence, exposure to substance abuse and mental health issues such as depression or anxiety, or a history of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse. We recognize the impact trauma has on a persons physical, mental, and emotional health.www.theintelligencer.com