Top 4 Important Steps to Take After Facing a Bankruptcy

Like it or not, your credit score is one of the most important numbers in your life, ranking up there with your Social Security number, date of birth and wedding anniversary. This three-digit number is your financial report card, except there’s no getting rid of it after college. Your credit score shows lenders just how trustworthy you are when it comes to managing your finances, and it can either save or cost you thousands of dollars throughout your life. If you’re in the dark about just how significantly this number can impact you and the details behind your personal score, here’s an overview of what you need to know before hitting the mortgage application.