Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow Soak Up The Sun Ahead Of Lakers Playoff Run

Kyle Kuzma has been a key asset for the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few years and in 2020, he helped the team win an NBA championship. During this epic run, Kuzma got to stay in the Orlando bubble with his girlfriend Winnie Harlow, who had been supporting him from afar for weeks before going to the bubble. Since that time, Harlow and Kuzma have remained a strong couple and they have never been shy to profess their love for one another on social media.