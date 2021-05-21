newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow Soak Up The Sun Ahead Of Lakers Playoff Run

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Kuzma has been a key asset for the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few years and in 2020, he helped the team win an NBA championship. During this epic run, Kuzma got to stay in the Orlando bubble with his girlfriend Winnie Harlow, who had been supporting him from afar for weeks before going to the bubble. Since that time, Harlow and Kuzma have remained a strong couple and they have never been shy to profess their love for one another on social media.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Suns#The Sun#Sun Ahead Of Lakers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Love#Happy#Time#Orlando#Phoenix#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (back) out for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. As expected Kuzma has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Suns on Sunday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Kuzma: Disappearing and reappearing constantly for the Lakers

I feel like a broken record at times to be quite honest especially when I hear myself say it out loud but I cannot seem to help it as I am only going by what I see when I watch Los Angeles Lakers games. Kyle Kuzma has had moments this season where he has stood up tall and contributed heavily especially when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were out with injuries.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Report: Lakers to be without F Kyle Kuzma against Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be without forward Kyle Kuzma on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Kuzma will be held out due to lower-back tightness. The fourth-year forward out of Utah has started in half of the 64 games he’s played in...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kyle Kuzma out against Suns

Dave McMenamin: Per the Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (lower back tightness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s contest vs. Phoenix. Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic got ejected vs. Cavs — flagrant 2 for “an aggressive strike to the groin area” of Collin Sexton. That does not count toward Doncic’s technical total, so it won’t trigger an automatic one-game suspension.
NBAlakersoutsiders.com

Kyle Kuzma reflects on career journey after hitting game winner on banner night: “I’ll always remember this moment”

Just one day after a Talen Horton-Tucker game winner saved the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime, they went to the death again against the Houston Rockets. This time, it was Kyle Kuzma with an isolation drive to the rim, hitting the go-ahead floater with fewer than seven seconds left to save the team’s slight chances of escaping the risky play-in tournament.
NBASportsGrid

Kyle Kuzma Out Sunday Versus the Suns

It was far from certain that Kyle Kuzma would play, but Dave McMenamin confirmed that Kuzma would be inactive against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1391527625303023620. Kuzma was listed as doubtful ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Suns, and lower back tightness will keep Kuzma out of his first...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive. The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining,...
NBAchatsports.com

Kyle Kuzma: Banner Ceremony ‘Meant A Lot’ After Long Journey With Lakers

Wednesday night was a special one at Staples Center as the Los Angeles Lakers finally unveiled their 2019-20 championship banner before their game against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers basically waiting an entire season to do so in order to ensure fans would be in the arena, even if it was just a small number.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Jokingly Cites ‘Sources,’ Says Jared Dudley Set for Injury Return

As reporters fight for inside information, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma might have the ultimate sources inside his own locker room. Kuzma broke the news Thursday that teammate Jared Dudley is set to return from his torn MCL, citing "sources": In all likelihood, the information came from Dudley himself. Dudley last provided an update on his return on May 6: The 35-year-old has appeared in just 11 games this season and none since March 3, but he is now seemingly available for the team's f...
NBAlakers365.com

Kuzma on LeBron’s Return to Lakers: ‘We’re Not Worried About No Chemistry Issues’

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said Wednesday he expects LeBron James to make a seamless transition back into the team's lineup as they gear up to defend their NBA title. James, who's only played twice since March 20 while trying to recover from a high-ankle sprain, confirmed on Twitter he's "getting close" to playing again: Kuzma was asked after Wednesday's 124-122 win over the Houston Rockets whether he had any concern about getting the 17-time All-Star involved with just two road games...
NBAUSA Today

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers (37-30) host the Phoenix Suns (48-19) Sunday at Staples Center for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we analyze the Suns-Lakers odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Phoenix won six of its last seven games, including a 128-105 beatdown of the New York Knicks...
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Kyle Kuzma says his journey made watching the Lakers raise a championship banner even sweeter

As the Lakers unveiled the 2019-20 championship banner to their fans at Staples Center on Thursday, Kyle Kuzma couldn’t help but think about his time with the team. Four years ago, when Kuzma was drafted with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he was a relatively unknown talent in a young core that featured a pair of No. 2 overall picks in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, a former No. 7 overall pick Julius Randle and a pair of draft day steals in Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. That’s not to mention Josh Hart, who was taken three picks later.