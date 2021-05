Senior Hannah Baron performed her recital on Monday, May 10 in Harper Hall. Photo provided by Hannah Baron. Like many other Lawrence Conservatory students in March 2020, Hannah Baron was preparing for her upcoming recital during the spring term when the COVID-19 pandemic upended her plans. Having been sent home, Baron chose to put her recital on hold until she could return to campus to perform. Thankfully, during the next three terms of online classes, she completed some of the remaining requirements for her music education degree and was able to devote extra time to practicing her cello to build a new program from the ground up. Baron’s tenacious preparation culminated in her in-person recital in Harper Hall on Monday, May 10.