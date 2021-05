ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - One of Altus’s biggest events of the year is happening this weekend after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Each spring people from across the area come to Altus for the Rock N Rumble. Last spring it was postponed to the fall, and eventually canceled because of the pandemic. That bummed a lot of people out in Altus but is also the reason officials believe this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.