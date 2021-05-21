Michigan Friday: DT Help on The Way?
Oregon State DT Grad Transfer Jordan Whittley is expected to announce this morning on where he will play next season. JW is 6'2 333 pounds and this would be his 7th year in college. That isn't a misprint, he signed with San Jose State out of high school in the 2014 class. Transferred to Oregon State, had some medical issues and now hopefully will spend his last season in the Big House. Jordan did have a tumor removed near his heart last season but seemingly has been cleared by doctors to continue his football career.www.chatsports.com