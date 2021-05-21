newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Phil Mickelson, 50, surges to the top of PGA Championship leaderboard

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t look now, but here comes Lefty. Phil Mickelson hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His most recent victory in a major was almost eight years ago, when he triumphed at the 2013 British Open. Yet there the 50-year-old was Friday, surging to the...

www.foxsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pebble Beach#Fox Sports#5 Under#Golf Resort#Kiawah Island#Play#Lead#Lefty#Conditions Harrington#Rose#British Open#Hot Pursuit#Fresh Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
San Diego, CALas Vegas Herald

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
GolfClayton News Daily

Phil Mickelson owns 1-shot lead over Brooks Koepka at PGA

Phil Mickelson has made it three quarters of the way through the PGA Championship looking every bit like a golfer poised to win another major championship. Sunday's final round at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., figures to be one of the toughest assignments in the 50-year-old golfer's career. But Mickelson is embracing the situation.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfNBC Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times, groups and odds

The second round of the PGA Championship is over and some of the world's best players have battled tough conditions on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen sit tied atop the field after Round 2. Mickelson's 5-under 31 in his final nine holes gave him the lead after an up-and-down opening nine with three bogeys. He was able to turn in a bogey-less finish with clutch putting.
GolfBleacher Report

PGA Championship 2021 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday Schedule

There are several familiar names at the top of the 2021 PGA Championship leaderboard through two rounds, but perhaps none more surprising than Phil Mickelson. Lefty is tied for first place at five under par after a 69 on Friday. This marks the first time since the 2020 Masters that he's started a tournament with consecutive rounds below par.
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
GolfGolf.com

Can Phil Mickelson win? We rank his Sunday PGA contenders

The path is obvious, but it isn’t exactly clear. Phil Mickelson has the 54-hole lead at the PGA Championship, but there are some barriers in front of him. In order for the 50-year-old to set all kinds of records and win his sixth-career major championship, he’ll need to fend off a handful of legit challengers Sunday afternoon. Some you’ll recognize. Others you may have never heard of before. So it goes in golf.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

What does Phil Mickelson mean by a Pelz 9-iron (or any iron)?

If you've heard Phil Mickelson and caddie Tim Mickelson have conversations during a golf tournament -- and there's no doubt you have -- then you may have heard the highly successful duo talk about hitting a Pelz 8-iron or a Pelz 9-iron. And you've probably wondered what they mean by that.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson has an interesting NEW CLUB in the bag on the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson produced one of his best opening rounds in years on the PGA Tour on Thursday, shooting 7-under par to take the lead at the Wells Fargo Championship and he did so with an interesting new club in his bag. The five-time major champion had been in seriously poor...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Brooks Koepka’s Contemporaries Will Be Rooting Hard For Phil Mickelson

You know that Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, et al are rooting for Phil Mickelson to take down Brooks Koepka. Because if Brooks Koepka wins his fifth major at the 103rd PGA Championship – his fifth since 2017, he puts his contemporaries to shame. He...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8 — Phil Mickelson is looking to become the oldest major winner in golf history at the 2021 PGA Championship, and he's still a popular fixture on the PGA Tour. Mickelson's wife, Amy Mickelson, has been a key part of his journey. The pair have been together...