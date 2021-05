BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island baseball and softball teams both improved to 4-2 on the season with a pair of key road victories in recent contests. The MDI baseball team bounced back from defeats last Tuesday against Bucksport and Saturday against Old Town with wins last Thursday against Brewer and Tuesday against George Stevens Academy. On the softball diamond, the Trojans won back-to-back games with wins over Brewer and GSA on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.