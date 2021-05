The new Hoxton, Rome combines comfort and class with its familiar Hoxton designs and artful Italian accents. The new international hotel, the brand's tenth venture, makes use of an old Italian building from the 1970s. During the redesign, the architects of the Hoxton, Rome took influence from the old design features and incorporated them into the new one. While the rich wooden paneling and warm, eclectic interiors are decidedly Hoxton, the Murano glass chandeliers and lightly colored bathrooms pay homage to bygone Italian design.