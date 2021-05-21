Jean Lorraine Camacho

Sunday marks the start of National Police Week, which honors officers who have been killed in the line of duty. National Police Week has evolved over the years. What began as a Memorial Service attended by 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement has evolved into a week-long event that gives survivors and other supporters an opportunity to come together and honor those law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Originating in 1962 with President John F. Kennedy signing a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, the week-long event held in Washington D.C. hosts thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world. Memorial Day also offers several events honoring those officers who have died and provides support and supportive services to the families and friends.