Jean Lorraine Camacho
With sadness her family announces that Jean Camacho died at home on April 14, 2021, in Davis, surrounded by her children and her sister, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jean was born in Westwood, Lassen County, on April 21, 1937. Jean married and moved to Yolo and then to Woodland where she raised her family. She was divorced and seeking a career when she was accepted into the LVN program at Sacramento City College in 1974. Jean excelled in her studies, making the honor roll every semester.www.davisenterprise.com