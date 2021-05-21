Flour Bluff HS announces two new administrative hirings

Flour Bluff High School has announced to new administrative hirings.

Linda Medley has been named the school's new principal.

Medley has been in education for 16 years and was a teacher for five years before moving into other roles like assistant principal.

She was named interim principal in early March, replacing James Crenshaw who was the school's principal for 14 years. Crenshaw is now the district's deputy superintendent.

And Amy Seeds has been named assistant principal and career technology and education coordinator for the school.

She's been the principal of Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center for the past 8 years and has been with the school district for 23 years.

Congratulations to both of them for their new jobs.