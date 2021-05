Irmo, SC (05/10/2021) – Irmo High School tennis coach Mark DiMaggio has been named the 2021 South Carolina Region 4A Coach of the Year. “It's nice to be recognized by my peers not only for the tennis success of our players but for the players attitude, camaraderie and sportsmanship,” DiMaggio said of the award by his peers. “The success of this team is attributable to the time, effort and dedication of the players and coaches and the support of our parents. Most of the players in the starting lineup have been with me and my assistant coach Stan Seabrook since they were in middle school and they've earned the success that they are having this year.”