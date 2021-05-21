newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laughlin, NV

Man hit, killed by car while walking on U.S. 95 identified

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CGTM_0a7TMi9Q00

A man hit and killed by a car while walking on the U.S. 95 has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Matias from Laughlin, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on May 15 near Charleston Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.

Troopers say Matias was walking in the same travel lane on the freeway that a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling northbound in, just north of Charleston, when the crash happened.

Matias was pronounced dead on the scene.

His death marks the NHP Southern Command’s 25th deadly crash for the year. There are 31 deaths in the agency's jurisdiction for 2021 so far.

This story was updated following a correction issued by Nevada Highway Patrol. The time was originally incorrectly reported as 2:42 a.m.

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laughlin, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Laughlin, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Nevada Highway Patrol#Killed Crash#Car Crash#Deadly Crash#Nhp Southern Command#Chevrolet Monte Carlo#Walking#Man#Charleston Boulevard#Deaths#U S#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related