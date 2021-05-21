Man hit, killed by car while walking on U.S. 95 identified

A man hit and killed by a car while walking on the U.S. 95 has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Matias from Laughlin, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on May 15 near Charleston Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.

Troopers say Matias was walking in the same travel lane on the freeway that a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling northbound in, just north of Charleston, when the crash happened.

Matias was pronounced dead on the scene.

His death marks the NHP Southern Command’s 25th deadly crash for the year. There are 31 deaths in the agency's jurisdiction for 2021 so far.

This story was updated following a correction issued by Nevada Highway Patrol. The time was originally incorrectly reported as 2:42 a.m.