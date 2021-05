A woman has been charged with mishandling narcotics while employed as a nurse at the Grand Strand Medical Center. According to an arrest warrant 58 year old Lisa Tackett failed to document unspecified amounts of morphine and hydromorphone and was not able to account for their whereabouts back in April while she was employed at the hospital as a registered nurse. Tackett was charged with two counts of violation of drug distribution law, non-controlled, imitation controlled substance and booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where she posted a $5,000 bond.