Christopher Ho wasn’t purposely waiting for a big game to pitch the finest performance of his high school career, but he didn’t deny that his timing was perfect. Ho, a senior right-hander for Westfield, was absolutely brilliant in his second opportunity to face Cranford, one of the best teams in the state. Unlike his previous outing where he struggled with location, Ho challenged Cranford batters from the beginning and got the better of them on the biggest of stages.