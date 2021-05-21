newsbreak-logo
Google Unit DeepMind Tried and Failed to Win AI Autonomy From Parent

slashdot.org
 4 days ago

Sorry, but you have sold your soul to the devil when you sold yourself to Google in 2014 for their nice money. And now you want to be free again?. Deep Mind begins to learn about Google's history with startups at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug. ...

slashdot.org
TechnologyFast Company

For Google Maps’ trickiest challenges, AI is the answer

Every time you ask Google Maps to provide driving directions, it considers many options and selects one as the optimum route. Naturally, getting you to your destination in an efficient manner is a primary goal. But when you set out on a trip, efficiency isn’t the single most important factor. Above all, you’d like to get there safely.
BusinessNews Slashdot

Google Plans To Double AI Ethics Research Staff

Alphabet's Google plans to double the size of its team studying artificial-intelligence ethics in the coming years, as the company looks to strengthen a group that has had its credibility challenged by research controversies and personnel defections. From a report: Vice President of Engineering Marian Croak said at The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival that the hires will increase the size of the responsible AI team that she leads to 200 researchers. Additionally, she said that Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has committed to boost the operating budget of a team tasked with evaluating code and product to avert harm, discrimination and other problems with AI. "Being responsible in the way that you develop and deploy AI technology is fundamental to the good of the business," Ms. Croak said. "It severely damages the brand if things aren't done in an ethical way." Google announced in February that Ms. Croak would lead the AI ethics group after it fired the division's co-head, Margaret Mitchell, for allegedly sharing internal documents with people outside the company. Ms. Mitchell's exit followed criticism of Google's suppression of research last year by a prominent member of the team, Timnit Gebru, who says she was fired because of studies critical of the company's approach to AI. Mr. Pichai pledged an investigation into the circumstances around Ms. Gebru's departure and said he would seek to restore trust.
EngineeringFlorida Star

Tel Aviv University And Google Launch ‘AI For Social Good’

A worldwide project for accurate flood forecasting. A technology enabling the hearing-impaired to conduct phone conversations. Studies on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance disease diagnosis. These are just a few of the projects initiated by Google Israel intended to make the world a better place using artificial intelligence. Now those projects have a formal home: the “AI […]
TechnologyPhone Arena

Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions

At Google I/O the company introduced a web based feature for smartphones that helps diagnose skin conditions. The feature uses AI (artificial intelligence) to detect dermatological conditions. The company also announced plans for its AI to be used by doctors for diagnosing breast cancer and tuberculosis as well. Previously, Google...
Softwarepetapixel.com

New Google Photos Enhancements Use AI to Grant Users Better Control

Google has announced updates to its suite of AI-powered features in an effort to make it easier to look back and find meaningful moments and memories while giving better control over what is relived. The most important takeaway from Google’s updates to Memories today is centered around granting users more...
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Starlink secures supply deal from Google’s cloud unit

It appears that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service has secured a formidable ally. In an announcement on Thursday, Google announced that its cloud unit had won a deal to supply computing and networking resources to SpaceX. With this deal in place, Google would be able to help deliver internet services through Starlink’s satellite network.
Softwaremediapost.com

Google Pushes Boundaries Of AI For Search

Google has begun to pilot artificial intelligence technology built on a transformer architecture that is 1,000 times more powerful than BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers), which the company rolled out in search in 2019 for English-language queries. Today at the virtual Google I/O conference, the company announced new features...
Technologytechxplore.com

Google aims to use AI to help recognize common skin conditions

Provided the many uses of AI for healthcare—from breast cancer diagnosis to better detecting tuberculosis—Google plans to use artificial intelligence to help users learn more about common skin conditions. When combined with technology such as smartphones, this kind of medical knowledge can really improve the way individuals understand their own health.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Google Wants To Use AI To Help Your Phone Diagnose Skin Conditions

That’s something that Google plans to do and they want to combine the use of AI and your smartphone’s camera to try and identify various skin conditions. It is pretty much what you think, all you need to do is open up the tool, point the camera at an area of your skin that might have a condition, and let the AI do its thing.
Softwarenintendo-power.com

Google is releasing AI that can hold full conversations with you

Google lifts the veil on Lambda, an AI-powered language model capable of natural communication, and this is fraud. In the context of the now-launched Google I / O 2021, Mountain View unveils its advances in artificial intelligence Lamda, A new model of language that can hold the whole conversation. Lambda’s...
Softwarexda-developers

Google Photos will soon use AI to bring your stills to life

Google made several exciting announcements during the first day of Google I/O 2021. The company rolled out the first Android 12 beta build for its Pixel lineup and highlighted some of the new features included in the latest OS update, it unveiled some interesting features for Google Chrome and Google Maps, gave us our first look at the revamped Wear OS platform, and even shared some details about a new language model called LaMDA. On top of that, the company announced a couple of new features that will make their way to Google Photos later this year, including a new password-protected safe folder for sensitive images, an updated machine learning model to help users discover special memories, and a feature called Cinematic Moments.
Healthreviewgeek.com

Deep-Learning AI is Helping Google Assess Health Issues Directly in Search

At its most recent I/O event, Google announced it has a new deep-learning AI tool that can help detect, identify, and assess health issues, like skin conditions or tuberculosis (TB), more efficiently. And you can use it on your smartphone. The tools use your device’s camera in tandem with Google’s...
Computers9to5Google

Google unveils 4th generation Tensor Processing Unit

At Google I/O, the company shared their next generation AI processing chip, the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) v4. Machine learning has become critically important in recent years, powering critical services like the Google Assistant and really almost app and service that Google offers. To ensure AI and machine learning powered experiences run efficiently, Google has developed the dedicated Tensor Processing Unit.
SoftwareNeowin

Google introduces LaMDA, a new AI-based conversation technology

Google has always been at the forefront to help organize and access information conveyed using written and spoken formats. It invented machine learning techniques that aid the company in understanding the intent of search queries. According to Google, language is one of computer science’s most difficult puzzles and an even...
Softwaremobileworldlive.com

Google updates Android, demos new AI

At its annual Google I/O event, the company unveiled a new design for its Android operating system, launched remote work collaboration tools, detailed an integration with Samsung and demonstrated an AI engine called LaMDA. Google said the Android redesign makes the OS more expressive, dynamic and personal. The expressive element...
BusinessCNET

Google AI chief says reputation hit to unit is 'real' after turmoil

A series of recent controversies at Google's artificial intelligence division could weigh on its ability to attract new researchers, the unit's chief acknowledged, a recognition that comes as the company unveils ambitious plans to expand its operations in AI ethics. Google's AI unit has been mired in turmoil for months...
Internetnintendo-power.com

Google’s AI can chat with a man on any topic

The big tech conferences are (almost) back. Mountain View was canceled last year due to the high-mass Google I / O epidemic for developers. This year is held by video conference Tuesday through Thursday. Google in the news recently with bad buzz (Hopeless activities in the United States, Controversy The black researcher was controversially expelled) Is expected in the turn, rather than its innovations.