There was a chill in the air and fans in the stands at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as Chelsea took on Leicester City for the second time in three days. “Revenge is a dish best served cold” is a saying most of us have grown up hearing, but the cliche showed us all why it’s stuck around this long. Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame recent struggles to dispatch the Foxes in one of the season’s most crucial matches. The Blues dominated the game from start to finish with brilliant individual performances from all over the pitch. Don’t let the 2-1 scoreline fool you, Chelsea was never going to settle for anything less than three points in the return of its supporters.