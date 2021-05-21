Gig economy reckoning spreads to popular home services company
Darlene Demiraiakian started working as an independent contractor for Handy, an on-demand service for home cleaning and handyman tasks, more than a year and a half ago for the flexibility it provided her to make money while caring for her terminally ill partner. But she says there have been countless instances when something has gone awry — each of which has made her feel like she has little control over what arises while working for the company.abc17news.com