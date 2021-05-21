Gig economy reckoning spreads to popular home services company

In life, exploring new territory can be both an opportunity and a daunting challenge. For months, Kit and I have been downsizing in preparation for a life-changing move to California where we first met in 1977. As spring began to show its colors in the Midwest, we packed up possessions that were coming with us and found wonderful homes for books, art and furniture that we chose to share with friends and the community. By April 14, Boomerang Creek was no longer ours. As if erased from a chalkboard, the contents of every room of the house and studio stood empty. It was finally time to go.