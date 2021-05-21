newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California, MO

Gig economy reckoning spreads to popular home services company

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene Demiraiakian started working as an independent contractor for Handy, an on-demand service for home cleaning and handyman tasks, more than a year and a half ago for the flexibility it provided her to make money while caring for her terminally ill partner. But she says there have been countless instances when something has gone awry — each of which has made her feel like she has little control over what arises while working for the company.

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Business
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Philadelphia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Labor Law#Legislature#Business Services#Cleaning Services#Cnn Business#Angie S List#Abc#Assembly#New York Times#Economic Policy Institute#Public Rights Project#Gig Economy Companies#Gigs#Handy Customer Service#On Demand Peers#Handy Controls Everything#Money#Home Services#Travel Expenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Uber
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Business Travel
Related
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

Babylon Bee pokes fun at Missouri, Kansas over vaccine enticements

The satirical website Babylon Bee released a story on what states are giving away to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Included on list, which pokes fun at all 50 states, are “Free tickets to the MLB All-Star game if you live in Georgia” and a “Chance to play starting shortstop for the Kansas City Royals” for Missouri residents.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
California, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Notes From Boomerang Creek: The territory ahead

In life, exploring new territory can be both an opportunity and a daunting challenge. For months, Kit and I have been downsizing in preparation for a life-changing move to California where we first met in 1977. As spring began to show its colors in the Midwest, we packed up possessions that were coming with us and found wonderful homes for books, art and furniture that we chose to share with friends and the community. By April 14, Boomerang Creek was no longer ours. As if erased from a chalkboard, the contents of every room of the house and studio stood empty. It was finally time to go.
California, MOabc17news.com

How processed food drives diet-related diseases

As a nutritionist, I have been privy to lot of debate in the nutrition world about which foods keep us healthy and which foods actually cause disease. Different foods offer different nutrient benefits for overall health. And even packaged foods can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet. “The...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

SF food tech firm buys local produce wholesaler Vaccaro & Sons

ST. LOUIS — A San Francisco food delivery startup said it bought local produce wholesaler Vaccaro & Sons for an undisclosed amount this week, marking the latest expansion of its national footprint. The startup, Grubmarket, already had business in California, New York, Michigan, Washington and Massachusetts as well as operations...
Anaheim, CAabc17news.com

Disneyland reopens after being closed for more than a year

Disneyland reopened Friday after being closed for more than a year, but many health safety protocols will continue to be enforced. The theme park in Anaheim, California closed on March 14, 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and announced its plan to reopen in March 2021. The park’s capacity will...
California, MODaily Gate City

AP Top Stories April 30 A

Here's the latest for Friday April 30th: Stampede kills dozens at religious festival in Israel; India opens military hospitals to COVID-19 patients; Biden brings plans on the road; Newsom praises California economy. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

A burning passion for the good kind of forest fire

Michael Stambaugh wants people to know that fire is not always bad. He knows that to some people, this is like saying water is dry, and after 20 years as a researcher at the University of Missouri, he’s still trying to show the good that can come from one of nature’s most powerful forces.