Halbert, Carr Named Top 8th Graders at Sulphur Bluff

Just as the delicious aromas of BBQ cooking draw people, so did the idea of all the best BBQ cooks coming together in one place! That place was Sulphur Springs, Texas over the weekend of May 14 and 15. And the VFW Post Home 8560 along the Interstate was the perfect place to hold it, on the north side of the property which was once a rodeo grounds. The only thing there wasn’t quite a-plenty of was parking, however the OVET committee hopes to have that solved before the next contest rolls around this Fall. Meantime, congratulations are in order for the winning and placing cooks who came from near and far to compete in the categories. As one participant posted on Facebook, “I want to thank you guys for putting on such a amazing event. We had a amazing time and met so many awesome people. I can’t wait to do it next year. Thank you guys for the bottom of my heart”.