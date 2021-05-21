newsbreak-logo
Sulphur Bluff, TX

Halbert, Carr Named Top 8th Graders at Sulphur Bluff

KSST Radio
 2 days ago
Heaton Halbert and Evan Carr have been recognized as the top 8th graders at Sulphur Bluff ISD. Halbert, son of Stephanie Halbert of Sulphur Springs and Heath Halbert of McKinney, is the 2021 valedictorian of the Sulphur Bluff 8th Grade Class. He has attended Sulphur Bluff ISD for 10 years...

