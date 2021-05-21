newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Manny Pacquiao is going to fight Errol Spence

By John Dennen
boxingnewsonline.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the big fight everyone was talking about collapses, Manny Pacquiao delivers a contest with Errol Spence that no one was expecting. WHILE the big fight everybody was talking about, Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury, was falling apart, a great fight nobody was expecting was being made. Manny Pacquiao will fight Errol Spence on August 21 in Las Vegas, a Premier Boxing Champions promoted pay-per-view to be broadcast on Fox.

www.boxingnewsonline.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Shawn Porter
Person
Keith Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Las Vegas#Combat#Premier Boxing Champions#American#Ibf#Wbc#Friday Night Pacquiao#Fight#Poster#Time#Collapses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

The reason Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao didn’t happen for years

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao smashed all records when it finally took place in 2015, but many suggest it was far too late. The consensus among some is that Mayweather and Pacquiao should have fought between 2008-2010 when their powers heightened. Pacquiao was demolishing 154-pounders at that time. However, Mayweather...
Combat Sportsfilamstar.com

After talks with Crawford fail, Pacquiao may face Garcia instead

The fight boxing fans have been looking forward to between an undefeated American champion and a Filipino ring legend will not take place. The camp of Manny Pacquiao has been holding talks with the camp of Terence Crawford in the last few months but negotiations fell apart last week over money matters.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

The night Floyd Mayweather “proved he was The Best Ever”

Floyd Mayweather became “The Best Ever” on May 2nd of 2015 as the five-weight undefeated boxing champion defeated Manny Pacquiao. That’s the view of long-time right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe, who even predicted it would happen before they fought over six years ago. Sadly, the build-up and the process of actually...
Lawboxingtalk.com

Jaron Ennis settles lawsuit with former promoter

Welterweight contender Jaron Ennis has settled his lawsuit with promoter Chris Middendorf, a move that provides the welterweight contender with financial certainty just as he is reaching the world championship level of his promising career. The settlement announcement came on the same day a trial was set to get underway in Iowa. Ennis fights in a 147-pound division that is chock full of talent but unfortunately none of the best boxers in that division are currently fighting each other. The following message was posted on the Court's docket today: "The Court was advised by counsel that this case has settled. Closing documents (i.e., a stipulated dismissal signed by counsel for both parties) shall be filed by June 17, 2021. If no closing documents are filed, pursuant to Local Rule 41.c the Court may order dismissal of this action without further notice. Within 60 days of a dismissal order, either party may petition to have the case reinstated after showing good cause as to why settlement was not in fact consummated. Trial set for May 17, 2021, is canceled."
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao to reveal retirement plan despite 2022 doping enrolment

Manny Pacquiao will reveal his retirement plan shortly after confirming his next contest is on the way to being approved. Until now, Pacquiao’s future has been under a cloud due to the ongoing pandemic. Without Covid-19, Pacquiao certainly wouldn’t have lost two years of his career at such a delicate stage.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

EXCLUSIVE: Mikey Garcia details Manny Pacquiao talks, remains hopeful

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former four-division world titlist Mikey Garcia said he remains in conversations for the fight he wants against legend Manny Pacquiao. Still, they have not been able to lock it down. If they don’t do it soon, he said he would look for another opportunity. “We’ve always been...
NFLnowboxing.com

Tim Bradley: Manny Pacquiao is the Tom Brady of boxing, you can never count him out

The most surprising fight news this week happened when boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao announced on his official Twitter and other social media platforms that he would return to the ring on August 21 against undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Pacquiao is 42 years old...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather aims to break Manny Pacquiao 4.6m PPV buys record

WBN Fighter of the Decade Floyd Mayweather has his sights set on a new Pay Per View benchmark after confirming his return to the ring for next month. At the age of 44, Mayweather is taking to the ring against a YouTuber vlogger in an exhibition match. It’s been apparent from day one that the “Money” man has only one thing on his mind.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

New Pacquiao Fight Not Much Easier Than Previously Mentioned One

Manny Pacquiao is currently in the final phase of what has been an enjoyable boxing career over the years. His fight style in the ring quite unique. Between his speed of hands and feet, movement, angles, combinations, heart and stamina, Pacquiao has given fans a lot over the years. Often...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao impressed by Canelo Alvarez, especially the body shots

Welterweight superstar Manny Pacquiao revealed his admiration for Canelo Alvarez after witnessing the Mexican blast out Billy Joe Saunders. Pacquiao, who holds world title victories in eight weight divisions, watched the fight live as it happened and was impressed by what he saw. Canelo, himself a four-division ruler, allowed Saunders...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Manny Pacquiao Unafraid Of What Errol Spence Jr. Brings To The Table: “I’m Faster and Stronger Than Him, I Love To Challenge The Top Guy”

At the age of 42 and having accomplished basically everything that there is to accomplish, Manny Pacquiao could have opted to walk away. The Filipino native not only has a treasure chest fill with world titles but he’s also a busy man. When he isn’t pounding away at the heavy bag, the powerful southpaw goes from knocking opponents out of the ring, to doing everything in his power to help his native land as a full-time senator.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo-Saunders Aftermath, Canelo-Plant, Thurman

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Canelo's Alvarez's recent stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders, the debate of Saunders' not coming out for round nine, Canelo's potential unification with IBF world champion Caleb Plant, the future of Keith Thurman, and much more. Hello Breadman,
Combat Sportstwinspires.com

The most shocking knockouts in boxing history

There are few things in sports more electrifying than a knockout, especially when it's delivered by a massive underdog. We've examined dozens of title fights and watched hundreds of hours of footage to find the five most shocking knockouts in boxing history. Each one of these devastating blows changed the course of history for the fighters involved.