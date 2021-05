By the time Jessica Long was 12 years old, she had won her first gold medal at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, just two years after learning how to swim. For Long, 29, this was just the beginning. The Paralympic swimmer would go on to win 22 more medals: 13 gold, six silver and four bronze in total over four Paralympics. Today, Long is the second-most-decorated Paralympian in U.S. history behind retired swimmer Trischa Zorn (55 medals).