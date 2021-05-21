newsbreak-logo
The Villages, FL

CDD 5 considers forming task force to deal with abandoned homes

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors is considering forming a task force to deal with abandoned homes. Supervisor Reed Panos introduced the idea at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center. He said that abandoned homes, usually tied to the death or long-term illness of a resident of The...

www.villages-news.com
