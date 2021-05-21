newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

Women’s Safety Initiative: General fire safety

By Kinsley Centers
wtvy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is hosting a Women’s Safety Initiative, this consists of four public safety courses held quarterly. This week was the second course where the group of women learned about general fire safety in the home. The Dothan Fire Department instructed the course and allowed the group to gain hands on experience by putting out real life fires. Now this is the first time where civilians had the opportunity to do this other than the firefighter training sessions the public safety center holds.

www.wtvy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Public Safety#Wtvy#Training Ems Safety#News 4#General Fire Safety#Firearm Safety#Prevention#Civilians#Classroom#Real Fires#Real Life Fires#Ala#Step#People#Chief Gibson#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Community Mental Health Talk Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There will be a health expo focusing on mental health Saturday in Dothan. The “Mental Health Talk” is sponsored by the Islamic Community Outreach Center and Destiny Church Dothan. The expo will take place at Destiny Church Dothan on 1950 Reeves Street from 10:00 AM -...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Wiregrass Medical Center nurses share their purpose

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 has been featuring nurses around the Wiregrass this week for National Nurses Week and National Hospital week. On Thursday we introduce you to two nurses at Wiregrass Medical Center. These health care workers both said they realized they had a heart for caring for...
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Southeast Health to begin vaccinating adolescents 12-15 years old

Southeast Health will start vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 to 15 on Tuesday, according to an announcement released Wednesday by the hospital. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for youth 12-15 years old. The Dothan hospital will...
Dothan, ALwdhn.com

Wiregrass law enforcement celebrate Peace Officers Memorial Day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — May 15 has been deemed Peace Officers Memorial Day, as well as the week being recognized as National Police Week. “To every officer that can hear this message, we have your back,” Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said. “You have our unequivocal support.”. After the difficulties...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Nurses week: Flowers Hospital nurses share their journey

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wednesday, May 12th rounds up the end of nurses week, however hospitals everywhere continue to show thanks and appreciation for their frontline workers. To celebrate, News 4 is featuring nurses from around the Wiregrass. Now featuring front line workers at Flowers Hospital. “Back in 1986 one...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Nurses week: SE Health nurses share their passion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nurses week is May 6th through the 12th, to celebrate News 4 is featuring nurses from around the Wiregrass. On Tuesday, we take viewers to Southeast Health where two nurses share their purpose. “I feel as if God always has a plan and a purpose for...
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Dothan accountant challenges veteran city commissioner in District 3 race

The Eagle provided residents who have announced their candidacy for the August Dothan City Commission election a form to complete about their campaigns. This announcement story is based on their response. A Dothan accountant is trying to win the District 3 City Commission seat from its incumbent. Bradley Bedwell, 37,...
Dothan, ALwdhn.com

Passport fair in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Summer vacations are just around the corner and the Dothan Houston County Library System wants to help you get prepared for your summer trips. On Wednesday, they held a passport fair to help get residents in the Wiregrass the documentation they need to travel to foreign places.
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Flowers Hospital looking to hire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 has been bringing you a closer look at jobs available in our area. We have told you about a variety of industries looking to hire immediately, one of those being healthcare. Just in the clinical areas alone right now Flowers Hospital has 73 nursing...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Alabama Small Estates Act

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts from The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the Alabama Small Estates Act. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Houston County, ALwdhn.com

Foster parents needed in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commissioners declared the month of May as Foster Care Month in all of Houston County. Anna Nolen is a supervisor with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. She said there are 185 children in the Wiregrass currently in foster care. She said she...