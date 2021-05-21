Women’s Safety Initiative: General fire safety

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is hosting a Women’s Safety Initiative, this consists of four public safety courses held quarterly. This week was the second course where the group of women learned about general fire safety in the home. The Dothan Fire Department instructed the course and allowed the group to gain hands on experience by putting out real life fires. Now this is the first time where civilians had the opportunity to do this other than the firefighter training sessions the public safety center holds.