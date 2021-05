A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday night after his lady friend reported a pushing and hair-pulling altercation in their driveway. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and 24-year-old William James Bowers had been in a verbal argument when they started shoving each other. She claimed Bowers pushed her first and told deputies that a clump of her hair on the driveway was a result of the physical altercation, a sheriff’s office report states.