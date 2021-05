New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have upgraded Rose, Reggie Bullock (ankle), and Alec Burks (knee) from questionable to probable. Immanuel Quickley (ankle) remains questionable. Burks' return could take some minutes from Rose and Bullock after he missed the previous three games. Rose has totaled 70 minutes in the last two contests with averages of 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 triples.