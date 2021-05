A man has been sentenced to anger management training after an incident at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages. Barry Sheffield, 60, of Leesburg, at about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23 was involved in the altercation with the manager of the restaurant at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy who was seated at the restaurant intervened and ordered Sheffield to stop. The Gary, Ind. native did not obey the deputy’s commands. Sheffield resisted when the deputy attempted to handcuff him. Sheffield was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest.