Last night my oldest said goodbye to high school and hello to the real world. Today, my middle son, Braden, celebrates a major milestone himself, his sixteenth birthday. If you ask anyone that knows me well they will without hesitation try to say that Braden is my favorite child. I would like to go on record saying he isn't my favorite child I don't have one I love all my kids the way they need to be loved. However, I will say he came to me at a time in my life when my heart needed rescuing and he healed a deep wound no one else could.