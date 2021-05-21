Leaked Emails Show Crime App Citizen Is Testing On-Demand Security Force

A case in Arizona demonstrates what can happen... Many motorcycle riders remove their helmet before entering a business, including a gas station. Others think it’s fine to leave theirs on, even if it makes other people upset. This topic has been debated here and there on the internet for some time. Now a case out of Arizona where a man was arrested for wearing his full-face motorcycle helmet through a Walmart has put the topic front and center. It’s definitely an interesting situation, especially when in 2021 obscuring your face in public has been not only acceptable but actually encouraged by all kinds of businesses for over a year. Nobody knows how long that encouragement will last, but in the future this case might set a legal precedent which affects all motorcycle riders.