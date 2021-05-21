newsbreak-logo
Leaked Emails Show Crime App Citizen Is Testing On-Demand Security Force

 3 days ago

To me, it's more like, "Now that we have defunded the police, this is what replaces them." When did that happen? And how are they still killing people without funding? Are you saying cops don't kill for money; it's just for fun?. Try to get the police to respond to...

Citizen App Wants to Create Its Own Private Police Force: Leaked Emails

Citizen, an app that maps public safety incidents using users reports and police radio calls, wants to add a private security arm to its business, according to internal records obtained by VICE. The company is already testing out a model in which it dispatches guards from existing security companies at the request of app users. One leaked email said the concept had been pitched to the LAPD, who thought it could be a game changer. “The broad master plan was to create a privatized secondary emergency response network,” one former employee said. Citizen relies heavily on user-reported information about possible crimes, often leading to false, overblown, or even racially motivated reports. Last week, Citizen shared a photo of a man suspected of starting a wildfire in Los Angeles, and offered a $30,000 reward. But they got the wrong guy.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Vice

Private Security Force That Works With Citizen Wants the Power to Arrest People

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Last week, Motherboard reported that the Citizen crime app is piloting an on-demand private security service that will respond to requests from app users. One of the companies Citizen is working with is seeking the ability to arrest people in Los Angeles, according to a recent video featuring the company's founder.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist shot by four men who opened fire at party, police say

The Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head after a group of four men opened fire at a party in south London, police have revealed.Scotland Yard said there was “nothing to suggest” the 27-year-old mother-of-two was targeted in the shooting in Peckham in the early hours of Sunday morning despite claims.Ms Johnson remains in hospital with “very serious” injuries as detectives investigate the attack.Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari said: “From our inquiries so far, we have established that Sasha had been at a party at a house on Consort Road in Peckham early on Sunday morning.“Around 3am,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Arrested For Wearing A Helmet

A case in Arizona demonstrates what can happen... Many motorcycle riders remove their helmet before entering a business, including a gas station. Others think it’s fine to leave theirs on, even if it makes other people upset. This topic has been debated here and there on the internet for some time. Now a case out of Arizona where a man was arrested for wearing his full-face motorcycle helmet through a Walmart has put the topic front and center. It’s definitely an interesting situation, especially when in 2021 obscuring your face in public has been not only acceptable but actually encouraged by all kinds of businesses for over a year. Nobody knows how long that encouragement will last, but in the future this case might set a legal precedent which affects all motorcycle riders.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Vice

Crime App Citizen Exposed Users' COVID Data

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Crime and neighborhood watch app Citizen, which also launched a COVID-19 contact-tracing feature and broader citywide COVID surveillance program, exposed users' COVID-related data to the public internet, allowing anyone to view specific users' recent self-reported symptoms, test results, and whether their device had recorded any close contacts with other people using the feature. The information is directly linked to a person's username, which often is the person's full name.
Industrysecurityboulevard.com

Colonial Pipeline FAIL: Ransomware Gang Threatens Gas Supplies

Carrying almost half of the east coast’s road and jet fuel, the Colonial Pipeline is critical infrastructure—of that there’s no doubt. But ransomware scrotes have stolen and encrypted 100 GB of data, crippling the pipeline’s operation. One must presume that Colonial’s owner did a piss-poor job of securing the pipeline’s...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

City of Santa Fe tightens security on its email, social media

The city of Santa Fe is clamping down on employees' access to its large-scale email address list and social media platforms. According to an email sent last week by City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill, access to the city's social media accounts and the ability to distribute to all city email addresses was removed starting last Friday.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Audio maker Bose discloses data breach after ransomware attack

Bose Corporation (Bose) has disclosed a data breach following a ransomware attack that hit the company's systems in early March. In a breach notification letter filed with New Hampshire's Office of the Attorney General, Bose said that it "experienced a sophisticated cyber-incident that resulted in the deployment of malware/ransomware across" its "environment."
California Statecapradio.org

Is California’s New Police Deadly Force Law Making A Difference?

On opposite ends of California, two women who have never met are united by grief and purpose. This month, Kathleen Bils laid a memorial stone in a flower bed on the San Diego street where a sheriff’s deputy shot her son one year earlier. Some 500 miles north, at a marina on the eastern edge of San Francisco Bay, Addie Kitchen recently held a memorial in the city where a police officer killed her grandson.
ProtestsYNET News

Security forces arrest dozens on suspicion of rioting, attacks

The police and the Shin Beit Security Agency arrested dozens of people Sunday, on suspicion of taking part in the continued racially-motivated riots across the country. In Lod, police arrested six residents suspected of opening fire, throwing stones and hurling firebombs at police officers, as well as disturbing public order in recent days.