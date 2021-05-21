newsbreak-logo
Mass grave filled with dead women found in ex-cop’s backyard

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mass grave filled with dozens of female corpses — believed to be victims of a violent sex and murder ring — was found in an ex-cop’s backyard in El Salvador, reports said Friday. Police made the grisly discovery this week while investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez...

nypost.com
