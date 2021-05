"Montero" might be Lil Nas X's latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, but the name won't appear on a driver's license soon because the rapper says he failed his test. He took to Twitter exclaim, "OMG I DID IT! I FAILED MY DRIVERS TEST!" But he took it in stride by prancing along to "Montero" outside in his new TikTok video. "At 22 years old I finally took my drivers test today," the caption reads before the clip shows him dancing in a circle, and the new text states, "I failed."