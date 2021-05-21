Weather forecast for Saturday, May 22

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Edcouch: Sunday, May 23: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;