Manchester United scored two goals against Liverpool tonight so it would be unfair to blame the attacking players for the miserable 4-2 defeat they endured. However, whilst the Reds were slumping to their sixth league defeat of the season at Old Trafford, 900 miles to the East Jadon Sancho was busy showing the world exactly what United could have had from him this season had they completed last summer’s painfully inept transfer negotiation.