(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) If you have the opportunity to catch the LA Rams playing football at some point this year, you may be a bit disoriented when the players take the field. You see, one of the NFL owner’s rules changes had to do with allowing new ranges of uniform jersey numbers for players. That means players have willingly elected to take on new jersey numbers, and a host of players arriving at the team have the option to choose from numbers that were forbidden to them as recently as one year ago.