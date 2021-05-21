newsbreak-logo
Baca County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PROWERS...WESTERN BACA...SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 459 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 18 miles northwest of Pritchett, or 28 miles west of Springfield, moving north at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Kim and John Martin Reservoir.

Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county to near Greenhorn Mountain. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, eastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, La Veta and Farisita.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * From noon MDT today through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 635 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ordway to near John Martin Reservoir, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado North Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BACA COUNTY At 632 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walsh, or 15 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walsh. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 626 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ordway to near John Martin Reservoir, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Blue Lake, or 17 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Blue Lake around 730 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 532 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 23 miles east of Higbee to 8 miles northwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springfield, Vilas and Two Buttes Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH