Kiowa County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County, Western Kiowa County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...WESTERN KIOWA AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Higbee, or 11 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.

alerts.weather.gov
