Special Weather Statement issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County, Western Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado North Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR