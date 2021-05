Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a member today ». The Great Migration refers to the journey of millions of African Americans who left the Southern United States between 1916 and 1970 for destinations across the country. While it is often framed as a proactive move in search of better economic opportunities — as with the automotive boom in Detroit — it was equally a flight from the brutal segregation and social oppression that beset the post-Reconstruction South. The increased introduction of this already diasporic population to cities across the US imprinted on every aspect of national culture.