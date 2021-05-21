newsbreak-logo
Renowned African American Art And History Exhibit Opens In Tulsa

Cover picture for the articleGreenwood Cultural Center and Gathering Place are now hosting exhibits from one of the world’s foremost Black art and history collections. Bernard and Shirley Kinsey started the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection in an effort to help their son, Khalil, learn Black history he wasn’t being taught in school — and that they couldn’t fill the gaps in, either. The collection of more than 700 artifacts dates back to the 16th Century and shows thriving, successful Black cultures existed around the globe before many were forced to integrate into other societies.

