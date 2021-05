Football is the most famous sport worldwide; it is considered the king of sports dominating the entertainment industry. Whether it’s a world cup or an international friendly match, fans love to watch football matches, and it has become the world’s most marketable league, that why millions of people are crazy about this game. These leagues attract more audience, for example, from EPL to La Liga, from Serie A to Bundesliga, the European leagues they all are popular. Not only the European leagues but then the US, MLS have grabbed attention in recent years and got famous in different countries, including India.