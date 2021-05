When Virginia’s women’s soccer team takes the field Thursday night against top-seeded Florida State, it won’t be Steve Swanson’s first rodeo. If anyone knows how to dissect the Seminoles, it’s Swanson, a 30-year head coach (20 at UVA) and one of the most respected in the game. Earlier this week, Swanson shared some of his knowledge of what he has experienced against FSU, and what it might take to beat the ‘Noles.