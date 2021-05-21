VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Flash’ Star Rick Cosnett Reveals Message Behind Gay Epic ‘Tu Me Manques’
The Flash star Rick Cosnett revealed what makes his film Tu Me Manques so significant in the pantheon of gay films, in this new uInterview. The film begins with the suicide of a gay man, who’s father had never accepted him. The man’s father travels from Bolivia to New York City to confront his son’s boyfriend, and both men grapple with anger and grief while trying to honor someone they loved.uinterview.com