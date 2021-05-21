VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Flash’ Star Rick Cosnett Reveals Message Behind Gay Epic ‘Tu Me Manques’

Production on DC's long-awaited The Flash movie is finally underway, and audiences are eager to see exactly what it brings to the DC Films world. One of the biggest surprises of the film thus far has been the confirmed appearance of Supergirl, who is set to be played by The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle. While we still haven't gotten to see what Calle will look like in character, a new social media post from the actress is drawing comparisons to the Maid of Might — and not one that fans might be expecting. On Saturday, Calle posted a photo of herself with short black hair, prompting some fans to point out that she looks just like the Cir-El iteration of Supergirl.