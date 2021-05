Inter Milan began the evening wearing kits that were entirely inappropriate for the current global mood, but some would say that’s the point. At the other end of the pitch, Roma just wanted to acquit themselves with a decent performance. But conceding an 11th-minute opener to Marcelo Brozovic didn’t help that aim. And then Gianluca Mancini began Inter’s second goal with inventive play that was just as good as Mancini’s final action on the sequence of play was bad.