newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Larger Recycling Carts Coming In June for Those Who Need More Room

Posted by 
Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFJDu_0a7TIoIw00

Kirstin Davis, 509.625.7773

Larger, 96-gallon recycling carts will be delivered in June to residents who have determined they need more room to accommodate their recyclables as a result of the City of Spokane’s new every other week recycling collection schedule.

New, larger carts will be swapped for smaller ones during the first two weeks of June for those who have already requested a larger cart. As part of the switch to every other week recycling, customers were assigned to either the Week A or Week B schedule. Cart swaps will be scheduled for customers’ collection days on their recycling week.

Week A customers will get new carts between Tuesday, June 1, and Saturday, June 5. Remember, this week includes Memorial Day so garbage, yard waste and recycling will be a day late all week with regular Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, June 5.

Week B customers will receive the larger carts the week of June 7 on their regular recycling day.

“Recycling is an important part of the City’s solid waste collection and disposal system that stresses ‘reduce, reuse and recycle.’ The change to every other week recycling collection will allow the City to maintain a robust recycling program, while managing rising costs,” says Marlene Feist, the City’s Public Works Director.

Customers expecting a new cart should leave their smaller recycling carts at the curb after the recyclables are collected until the new cart arrives. If a new cart isn’t received by 5 p.m., please call or contact 3-1-1 online to report. The 3-1-1 call center is experiencing a large volume of calls and wait times are currently longer than normal. Residents are encouraged to use the online services system.

A third-party contractor will be delivering the carts. To make it easier for those workers, make sure your address is visible for the contractor to find you. For those with alley pick up service, please put a sign on your cart with your address on it.

The City’s Solid Waste Collections Department changed to every other week residential recycling collection on May 3. The change to every other week recycling will manage escalating costs for the recycling program without charging customers more. Customers who need a larger cart to manage their recyclables on the new schedule can call or contact 3-1-1 online to request a 96-gallon.

Residents can use the City’s online tool to find out when recycling will occur where they live. Recycling collection continues on the same day of the week, but is now done every other week. Garbage and clean green pickup remain on a weekly collection schedule.

Here is the overall calendar that shows the “Week A” and “Week B” recycling schedules through the end of the year. Postcards with a customer’s recycling week identified also were mailed.

As citizens get used to the switch in the recycling collection schedule, the City is encouraging people to think about “Recycling Right.” Here are a few easy steps to consider:

  • Only put in items that are empty, clean and dry.
  • Make sure items are loose in the cart.
  • Don’t guess about what goes in the cart. If it isn’t on the list, don’t put it in the cart.
Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

93
Followers
181
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane, Washington

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recyclables#Recycle#Yard Waste#Garbage Collection#Larger Carts#Recycling Collection#Cart Swaps#Clean Green Pickup#Regular Friday Customers#Collection Schedule#Rising Costs#Memorial Day#June#This Week#Encouraging People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Hot Materials Do Not Belong In the Garbage

Jessica Fisher, Public Information Assistant, 509.625.6749. Warmer weather means it’s time to fire up the barbecue! For some master chefs, that means lighting up charcoal or wood-fired grills. Tasty cooking, but what isn’t fun is a garbage fire caused by hot coals and ashes. They are more common than you think and can be dangerous and costly. Keep hot coals and ashes out of your trash.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Why Building Safety Month Matters to You

Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager – Community & Economic Development, 509.625.7773. The most important thing a quality building does is provide life safety. Did you know that inspecting residential and commercial structures is also a good investment? According to a 2019 National Institute of Building Sciences study, staying current with building codes generates an average benefit of $11 for every $1 invested.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

More Things to Recycle!

Kristine Major, Solid Waste Education Coordinator, 509.625.6521. Check out the new clothing collection container now located at the City of Spokane’s Waste to Energy recycling drop off area. Provided by Global Neighborhood Thrift as part of a pilot program, the yellow drop box gives residents another option to reduce, reuse and recycle. Textiles like clothing, bedding, and towels can be dropped off at the same time you drop off cardboard and plastic bottles. And, it doesn’t matter what condition the items are in as long as they are clean. What can’t be sold in Global Neighborhood’s thrift store is sent off to be repurposed into other things.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spigot of plastic waste

I’d like to add another perspective to Jim Camden’s article on plastic restrictions for restaurants (“Restaurants worry about new plastics reductions,” May 8). Our planet is overwhelmed with plastic pollution, especially single-use to-go ware. Having restaurants ask their customers if they want forks, straws and condiment packages with their order will save restaurants money and just makes common sense. How many of us have drawers full of plastic utensils we never used?
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Explaining Spokane’s high rentals and low supply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local experts are calling Spokane’s housing situation a crisis, because of high prices and low vacancy rates. According to the Executive Director of Spokane’s Low-Income Housing Consortium, Ben Stuckart, apartment prices have increased 14% from 2020 to 2021. In just April of 2021, prices increased by 5%.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

The Dirt: Former Empire Dance Shop building to be converted into apartments

A building that formerly housed a longtime dance retailer could be converted into apartments, according to a permit application filed with the city last week. Casper, Wyoming-based Rad Space LLC, whose principal is Paul Williams, filed the application to change the building’s use from retail to multifamily. The conversion will make way for the Sherman Apartments, which will contain nine units spanning a total of 6,400 square feet at 131 S. Sherman St.
Spokane County, WAPosted by
KREM2

Fake door-to-door COVID-19 testing reported in Spokane area

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fraudulent COVID-19 testing has been reported in Spokane County, according to local and state health officials. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) wrote in a press release on Friday that reports to a hotline run by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) describe "unqualified individuals going door-to-door asking people to participate in a nasal swab test."
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

North Side Residence Fire

Friday, May 14, just after 9:00 AM, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) companies responded to a reported house fire in the 6000 block of North Oak Street. The first-arriving company reported light smoke showing from the rear of a single-story, single-family dwelling. Firefighters located the fire in the basement and made an aggressive fire attack, limiting fire damage to the room of origin. Simultaneously, companies searched the building for occupants and ventilated the structure to remove smoke and dangerous gasses. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians as a result of this incident. Damage due to the fire is moderate as contained to the floor of origin.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Thank you, Spokane

Many of us have struggled this past year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those of us on the front lines at MultiCare Deaconess and Valley Hospitals have worked tirelessly to care for our patients. Unfortunately, we are also working short-staffed, creating potentially unsafe conditions for ourselves and our patients. As we have tackled the virus head-on while trying to protect ourselves, our families, and our town, we have been told by hospital management that we are heroes. However, we have not felt like such when we are losing staff to other local facilities with higher wages and safer work conditions.
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane County COVID-19 numbers staying flat

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Spokane County. County case counts have held relatively steady in recent weeks. Most parts of the Evergreen State are seeing infections decrease. Spokane County now had 43,767 COVID-19 cases and 627 deaths. There are 73 people hospitalized in...
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Flags Lowered For Peace Officers Memorial Day

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with President Joseph R. Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday May 15, 2021. “On Peace Officers Memorial...
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Draft Sustainability Action Plan Released for Feedback

Kara Odegard, Manager of Sustainability Initiatives, No Phone Number Available. The draft Sustainability Action Plan is now available for public review and feedback!. For the past two years, more than 40 community members of the Sustainability Action Subcommittee (SAS), including local and regional experts, have worked under the guidance of Kara Odegard, Manager of Sustainability Initiatives for Spokane City Council, to produce this strategic plan. Tasked to research solutions the City of Spokane and its residents can take to both mitigate our contribution to climate change and help make our community more resilient, SAS members formed eight workgroups to operate under Buildings & Energy, Transportation, Planning & Land Use, Waste & Recycling, Natural Resources, Equity, Climate Action Planning, and Communications. A recently formed workgroup will focus on a just transition for workers.