newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Derrick Rose goes off on ‘vintage’ tag in truth bomb social media post

By Mark Powell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks guard Derrick Rose doesn’t think 2021 has been a vintage season for him. If anything, it’s to the contrary. Rose entered the league in 2008 out of Kentucky with the world at his fingertips. The Chicago kid was home, expected to be the next great Bulls franchise cornerstone. And for awhile, that dream was realized. Rose peaked in the 2010-11 season, leading the Bulls to a top-2 seed in the East and winning the Most Valuable Player award.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vintage#New Media#Vintage Rose#Truth#The Bulls#Dream#Chicago#The League#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
NBA
News Break
Chess
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Derrick Rose paces Knicks' upset at Clippers

Buoyed by the 3-point shooting of Reggie Bullock and playmaking ability of Derrick Rose, the New York Knicks ran past the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. Rose led the Knicks with 25 points and eight assists off the bench. Bullock finished with 24 points on 5-for-12...
NBANew York Post

Derrick Rose prefers Knicks playoffs to Sixth Man accolades

Derrick Rose is a former NBA MVP, but after so many years and so many injuries, his inclusion among the finalists for a league-wide award has been among the most unexpected developments of the Knicks’ rejuvenation this season. Rose, acquired from the Pistons for little-used guard Dennis Smith Jr. and...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers are still missing LeBron James and are without a point guard, but Talen Horton-Tucker came up big when the defending NBA champions needed it. Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Lakers improved their hopes of avoiding...
NBACBS Sports

Lakers expect LeBron back in lineup vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers could receive a jolt of energy this week with the return of the team's best player. According to The Athletic, LeBron James is targeting Tuesday's home contest against the New York Knicks for his return to the floor. James suffered a right, high-ankle sprain against the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unlikely heroes in Lakers craziest win of the season

The Los Angeles Lakers are accustomed to relying on two players to deliver in the clutch. However, in the team’s wildest and gutsiest win of 2020-21 — a grueling 101-99 overtime triumph over the New York Knicks at Staples Center — it wasn’t Anthony Davis nor LeBron James who made the two biggest plays; it was Talen Horton-Tucker and Wesley Matthews.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Not playing Thursday

Rose (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Spurs, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. Rose will miss his first game since late March due to a left ankle sprain after he had been listed as probable ahead of Thursday's game. His status for Saturday's game against Charlotte is unclear at this point.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Knicks' Derrick Rose Status Against Hornets

On Saturday, the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets, and both teams have a lot to play for during their game. The good news for the Knicks is Derrick Rose, who had been on the injury report with an ankle injury, will play in the game. His status...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable

Rose (ankle) is now probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs. Rose was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain, but he's trending in the right direction. Rose has averaged 22.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Team-high 25 off bench

Rose played 32 minutes off the bench and registered 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal in the 106-100 victory over the Clippers on Sunday. Rose has three 20-point performances in his last five outings while hitting 64.2 percent of his shots...
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Saturday

Rose (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. After missing Thursday's game with an ankle sprain, Rose's status for Saturday is questionable. The veteran was posting impressive stats before the injury, averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over his last six games.
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks: 3 Reasons Derrick Rose is a critical postseason X-Factor

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 09, 2021 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NBAnumberfire.com

Derrick Rose (ankle) downgraded to out Thursday for Knicks versus Spurs

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier in the day, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. Reggie Bullock (ankle), Alec Burks (knee), and Immanuel Quickley (ankle) are all available and will help make up for Rose's absence. Frank Ntilikina could also see more minutes if any of those three are limited.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Nets, Rose, Raptors, Garnett, Celtics

The Nets expect to have Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant all available for just the eighth time on Saturday, Malika Andrews of ESPN writes. Brooklyn will host Chicago in its second-to-last game of the season. “If everything stays the same, those three will play tomorrow,” head coach Steve...
NBAArkansas Online

Knicks break eight-game skid at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES -- Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five three-pointers against his former team, and RJ Barrett had four on...
NBANew York Post

Knicks control their destiny in battle for No. 4 seed in East

The opportunity is there for the Knicks to punctuate their rebirth this season with home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Tom Thibodeau’s resurgent team can clinch the coveted fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Celtics (who are locked into the No. 7 play-in seed) at the Garden.
NBAPosting and Toasting

Knicks 102, Spurs 98: “That win felt good”

The next-man-up Knicks were down a man but rose up to take down another foe last night, besting the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 at Madison Square Garden. A ragged affair early become a barnburner late, with the second half a tale of two halves. Each quarter brought a new New York savior to the spotlight, a microcosm of a season where heroes abound.
NBAPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Knicks end season 41-31; clinch four seed

Entering Sunday, all the Knicks needed to do was beat the Celtics. After defeating the Boston Celtics, 96-92 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks have clinched home-court advantage in the first-round. It didn’t come easy as the Knicks led by as much as 21 points, but a ferocious...