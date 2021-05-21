Derrick Rose goes off on ‘vintage’ tag in truth bomb social media post

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose doesn’t think 2021 has been a vintage season for him. If anything, it’s to the contrary. Rose entered the league in 2008 out of Kentucky with the world at his fingertips. The Chicago kid was home, expected to be the next great Bulls franchise cornerstone. And for awhile, that dream was realized. Rose peaked in the 2010-11 season, leading the Bulls to a top-2 seed in the East and winning the Most Valuable Player award.