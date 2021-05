Leeds United produced another fantastic performance to win 4-0 away at Burnley. Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, and a Rodrigo brace scored the goals as Leeds ran away with it. Burnley started well and Diego Llorente had to make a couple of good blocks in the first five minutes - after those five minutes, Leeds were comfortably the better side. Leeds had most of the play but the only clear cut chance was a Pascal Struijk header which went just wide.